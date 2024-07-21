Nigerian media personalities Egungun and Nons Miraj have caused a stir online after a video of their display went viral

In the trending clip, Egungun and Nons Miraj were seen getting too close to each other

The video raised questions about Egungun’s relationship status, seeing as he recently proposed marriage to his girlfriend

Nigerian content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, and his colleague Eleanya Chinonso, aka Nons Miraj, have received mixed social media reactions.

A video of the two media personalities at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, made the rounds online, and their physical closeness raised eyebrows.

In the viral clip, Egungun made several attempts to lift Nons Miraj as she ran towards him. The ‘That’s Massive’ star grabbed the Hunt Games Show host around her waist as he lifted her several times.

Fans kick at Egungun and Nons Miraj’s video

Egungun and Nons Miraj’s display soon became a topic of discussion after the video went viral. Netizens wondered how Egungun’s partner would feel about it seeing as they recently got engaged.

Mide_yyy_:

“How egungun wife dey take cope .”

Mr__lecturercomedy:

“Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. Egungun I no dey there oo. If your wife catch her she go collect wotowoto.”

Sybdontplay_:

“I need your type of wife my bro .”

Dahvahn:

“Egungun be careful na express you Dey go .”

official_bubler__dc_1:

“Omoh and na your woman Dey do video Omoh you woman get understanding oo even me wey be man ino get am .”

Iam__haykay:

“Na u and ur wife go settle the matter when you get home.”

onyeche_muffin:

“Your gf is really understanding because if it's me I would have developed BP.”

Egungun goes emotional after Wiz snubbed him

Meanwhile, Legit. ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Egungun after videos of him being snubbed by Wizzy went viral.

Kuye shared an emotional post as he reacted to the viral clip in a bid to save face and stay motivated.

In the new clip, Egungun shared where he was seen begging Wizkid to give him a minute to interview him.

