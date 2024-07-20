Nigerian singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, was one of the dignitaries present to honour former senate president Bukola Saraki’s mother

A video made the rounds online showing the moment the Grammy-nominated singer’s dad arrived at the party venue

The video caused a huge buzz on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes in comment sections

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, was present to honour the memory of former senate president Bukola Saraki’s late mother.

On Friday, July 19, 2024, a burial party was organised for the late Florence Saraki at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Davido's father spotted with Dangote at Saraki's mum's burial. Photos: @davido

Several dignitaries graced the occasion, including the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, state governors Godwin Obaseki, Ademola Adeleke, Umo Eno, Dapo Abiodun and more.

Davido’s dad arrives at burial party

Videos from Florence Saraki’s burial made the rounds online, and the moment Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, stepped into the venue was captured on video.

The 30BG boss’ dad was seen wearing an agbada made from the chosen ankara fabric of the day as his entourage and security personnel followed closely behind him. See the clip below:

Netizens react to video of Davido’s dad

Read what some netizens had to say about Davido’s billionaire father at Bukola Saraki’s mother’s burial below:

Amosun_jnr:

“I too love Deji ❤️ very humble soul ❤️ may you live long to reap the fruit of your labor sir ❤️.”

Ubabe24:

“Me Adeleke very humble and smart.”

Buqween:

“This man humble oooo.”

esth_erdream:

“This man fine oh .”

Oluwa_ni_shola007:

“The chairman.”

iyandaboluwatife:

“No one is talking about that beautiful girl behind him wearing same Ankara.”

hrh_crownking:

“So bcoz of Saraki them block road for eko hotel? The law is not working in Africa.”

Ginalastick:

“Just see a delectable man that sophia momodu was disrespecting ,just because the son made a mistake with his priick. If no fear paracetamol, you fit fear Ibuprofen? Tufiakwa!!”

omenejohnson:

“Why are Nigerian police guarding dignitaries who are not government officials? Except they are in danger.”

Isreal DMW spotted at Saraki's mum's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's aide, Israel DMW Afeare, was spotted at the funeral service of Chief (Mrs). Florence Saraki, former Senate president Bukola Saraki's mum.

A clip showed the moment Isreal walked into the gathering while a man who some netizens claimed to be his bodyguard was seen walking behind.

Another video showed Isreal trying to get pictures from the event.

