Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, was among the prominent figures that graced Bukola Saraki's mum's funeral service in Lagos

A clip showed Isreal DMW walking ahead of a man, who some netizens claimed was his bodyguard

Isreal DWM's presence at such an elite event without Davido has spurred reactions as many talked about the logistics manager building influence for himself

Music star David Adeleke Davido's aide, Israel DMW Afeare, was spotted at the funeral service of Chief (Mrs). Florence Saraki, former Senate president Bukola Saraki's mum, which took place at Eko Hotel, Lagos, on Friday, July 19.

Governors, politicians as well as prominent figures in the country, were also present at the lavish event.

"Isreal DMW spotted at Saraki's mum funeral party. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Isreal walked into the gathering while a man who some netizens claimed to be his bodyguard was seen walking behind.

Another video showed Isreal trying to get pictures from the event.

Watch video of Isreal at Saraki's mum's funeral party

Recall that Isreal was spotted with Davido in Osun as the singer stepped into an expensive car gifted to him at his wedding.

People react to Isreal DMW's presence at Saraka's party

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

abplazaa:

"The thing about this guy is that he has built some kind of connection for himself low-key with the influence of OBO. Where this guy dey enter most big boys way dey make noise online no fit enter am Aje.:

eddyandrew2020:

"Juju just dey build his own connections small small."

azm_auto:

"Juju no small ooh, he get bodyguard ooh."

oluwa_seni:

"Juju get bodyguard."

chukwukanwankpa

"You they snap juju,juju they snap another person."

official_rolesh:

"Shey that one wey dey for hin back na security? Just asking for a friend pls."

