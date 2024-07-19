The high and mighty in the society were present during the service of song and burial of former senate president, Bukola Saraki's mother

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Others include Governor Godwin Obaseki, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Governor Umo Eno, Governor Dapo Abiodun etc

The founder and president/chief executive (CEO) of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, governors of Edo and Ondo states, Godwin Obaseki and Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other dignitaries attended the funeral of the mother of former senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Legit.ng recalls that the mother of the former Kwara state governor, Florence Saraki, died on June 18 at 88.

Saraki's mother, Florence, died on June 18 at 88.

It was gathered that the late octogenarian went into a coma before she was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos state over an age-related ailment.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Akwa Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had earlier attended the service of songs which held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos state on Thursday, July 18.

Saraki Buries Mother

Saraki Buries Mother

Others include Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun; Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, former governor of Delta state, James Ibori and Osita Ngwu, senator representing Enugu west.

Saraki Buries Mother

Saraki Buries Mother

A former minister of information and culture; Lai Mohammed, former chair of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and former head of the civil service of the federation; Steve Oronsaye.

Saraki Buries Mother

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Peter Nduibisi Mbah of Enugu state, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori of Delta state among others.

Saraki counsels former governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saraki urged former governors not to be a problem for their successors but to be their solution.

The 2-term governor of Kwara state made the appeal to Nyesome Wike and other former governors at an event organised for them by the Nigerian Governors' Forum.

According to Saraki, living a private life outside the public office is challenging, and the governors must prepare for it.

