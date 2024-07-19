The Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in France ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which start on Friday, July 26

Nigeria Women's national team return to the Summer Games after 16 years, but this time they arrive with an array of superstars

They are, however, drawn in Group C where they take on Brazil, Spain and then Asian powerhouse Japan

The Nigerian Super Falcons have touched down in Bordeaux ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nigeria Women are back at the Summer Games after 16 years, and they have arrived in style.

They are drawn in the exciting Group B which also has Brazil, Spain and Japan.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in France ahead of the Paris Olympics. Photo Credit: Joe Prior.

The nine-time African champions are set for the Summer Games, having camped in Spain for the final preparations,

Leadership reports that a delegation of 18 players, four alternate players and officials arrived at the team’s Hotel Mercure.

Nigeria last featured at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in China in 2008.

They lost all their group matches at the Games, as they were beaten by the Korean Democratic People’s Republic, Germany and Brazil.

Women's football was introduced to the Olympics in 1996 when it began as a demonstration sport.

Super Falcons made their first-ever appearance in Australia in 2000, where they lost 1-3 each to the USA, Norway and China.

As they arrived at the team's hotel, Asisat Oshoala was spotted dancing with some of her teammates, highlighting the unity within the squad.

Ashleigh Plumptre misses out

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Plumptre has opened up after missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games due to injury.

The Super Falcons defender expressed disappointment at having failed to recover from an injury that has now kept her out of the summer games.

Plumptre underwent an operation in April and has been trying to recuperate since then. Ashleigh Plumptre is disappointed that she will miss out on the Paris Olympic Games.

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum released the final squad to represent Nigeria in France Last week.

Tobi Amusan carries Team Nigeria's hopes

Legit.ng earlier reported after 2022, Tobi Amusan's CV technically precedes her.

Only a few people will have the courage to overlook a world record-holder and a world champion two years ago.

The women's 100m hurdles is set to be one of the most competitive races in Paris with a host of good-looking favourites.

