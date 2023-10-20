Three years after the violent suppression of the nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality, old wounds are reopened

On October 8, 2020, Nigerians took to the streets protesting atrocities by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was a unit of the Nigeria Police established to fight violent crimes

Legit.ng recalls that on October 20, 2020, several unarmed protesters were killed by security forces in Alausa and Lekki Lagos by security operatives

Lekki, Lagos state - Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Lagos governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) on Friday, October 20, said proponents of the EndSARS movement remember the infamous shooting incident that happened on October 20, 2020, in Lekki tollgate.

Recall that on the night of October 20, 2020, Nigerian Armed Forces shot at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Three years since the #EndSARS protests, Nigeria's youth are determined not to forget. Photos credit: @GRVlagos

Lekki shooting: "We'll get Justice", Rhodes-Vivour

At least 46 unarmed protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullets, or assaulted by security forces at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters disclosed this in 2021.

The military's use of brute force to quell youth protests against police brutality has been condemned by many.

On the three-year remembrance of the incident, Rhodes-Vivour wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

“20/10/2020 We remember, We still demand to know who gave the order. May the souls of our October heroes continue to rest in peace. We will get Justice.”

'EndSARS peaceful walk must not obstruct traffic'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that police in Lagos said no gathering or convergence would be allowed anywhere around the Lekki toll gate.

The police’s warning came through SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Command.

EndSARS: Legit's reporter arrested by police

Legit.ng also reported that during one of the EndSARS remembrance protests, its former video journalist, Abisola Alawode, was picked up by police officers at Lekki toll gate.

Abisola was at the scene of the EndSARS anniversary gathering doing a live video of the situation when he was assaulted and arrested.

EndSARS victims: Lagos suspends planned mass burial

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the planned mass burial of the 103 corpses recovered in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest by the state had been suspended.

Omotoso said the suspension was due to the controversy generated by the announcement in July.

