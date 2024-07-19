Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is once again making headlines on social media over a viral video

The movie star drew the attention of netizens with a video of her rapping with a music artiste

Interestingly, Iyabo Ojo’s rap bars were dissected online by critics, with some noting that VeryDarkMan needed to see the clip

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has caused a stir on social media after showcasing her talent for the world to see.

The movie star, who already has several years of experience in the film industry, appears to have found a calling in music.

Iyabo Ojo rapped to a diss track. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds online of Iyabo Ojo showing off her rap skills while recording a song with a music artiste.

In the video, which was shared on X by @onejoblessboy and spotted by Legit.ng, a beat was playing in the background. The actress, who was on big headphones, started dropping her bars to the beat.

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s rap video

Read what some social media users had to say about Iyabo Ojo’s rap lines below:

Spice claimed she was milking her beef with VDM:

This tweep called it a kindergarten-style rap:

Star Girl praised her effort:

This tweep said she should answer her musical calling:

Teejay had this to say:

Sapa Bender asked questions:

Don Ave was not pleased:

VDM's mother replies Iyabo Ojo

In other news, Legit.ng reported that controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, finally shared a video of his mother on social media.

Recall that the critic had been at loggerheads with actress Iyabo Ojo who responded to his insults by lambasting his mother in a series of videos.

In a new development, VeryDarkMan finally unveiled his mother online. The aged woman reacted to his altercation with the Nollywood star.

In the viral clip, VDM’s mother advised him to let go of his anger towards Iyabo Ojo. She advised her son to forgive the movie star and noted that it did not matter that she had threatened to slap her. According to her, the statement must have been made out of anger, and the actress was also a mother.

