Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Spesh, caused a huge buzz after ranting on social media

OBO’s hypeman shared a series of disturbing posts where he vowed to expose a certain person with receipts

Spesh’s post raised an alarm online, with netizens wondering who he was referring to and asking him to mention names

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, triggered a lot of people on social media after he took to his page to rant.

On July 18, 2024, the 30BG boss’ aide shared a series of heated posts on his Instagram page, all directed at an unnamed person.

Nigerians ask questions as Davido's aide Spesh blows hot. Photos: @specialspesh

Spesh made threats to expose the person’s secrets while explaining that he had receipts. According to Davido’s aide, the person involved has plans to join politics.

After sharing several posts on his Instagram page and stories, Spesh added in his caption that he had saved the person before and he would like them to remember how crazy he can be, noting that fatherhood tamed him.

In his words:

"AFTER I SAVED YOU!!!!!!? Our children go hearTHEIR PAPA WORK!!! MAKE WE NOR FORGET SAY I B MADMAN OOOO!!!!! We Dey respect ourselves because children dey ground !!!!! ME WEY NO SEND !!!!"

See Spesh’s post below:

See screenshots of his Instagram stories below:

Netizens react as Davido’s aide blows hot

As expected, the heated posts from Special Spesh piqued the interest of many netizens who resorted to asking questions. Read some of their comments below:

C_h_o0007:

“That thing wey una dey hide ehen, e go still open.”

Iam_dianex:

“No Dey do chochocho show receipt.”

Beebee_chii:

“Just @ the person abeg.”

Naa_ya_chukwu:

“Make una day tag naa.”

I_jay_breezie:

“A planned protest is a failed protest.”

Balel6537:

“Why is it that everyone associated with Davido is senseless?”

chima_7m:

“How can anyone trust you when you speak like this? Threatening people with secrets you were trusted with.”

Misschidel:

“Na why I like Angela okorie be this she will tag you with her full chest. So uncle since you can point directly who you are referring to, you never serious with your warning .”

ace_tlg:

“Angela Okorie or what’s that Nollywood lady’s name again ? She’d tag anybody with their full chest!! See as Spesh kon dey put pesin on suspense ‍♂️.”

yanmife.edwards:

“If you can’t tag with your full chest, rest!”

emeka_:

“Kirikiri go full this year .”

nastee_gram:

“ Finally i don see Person Wey no get secret but get other people own, and his name issssss SPESH.”

__bliky:

“Men are becoming boys ‍♀️.”

biggie.biggieee:

“Orobo as you big reach you dey fear to tag the person, na wa oo.”

adaikwerre:

“Plenty talk full basket. If you can't hit the nail on the head, stop the noise bro. What's all the long threat, no single sense in them.”

