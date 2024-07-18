Ojude Oba celebrity, Farooq Oreagba, aka Mr Steeze, sparked fresh commotion on social media after meeting with a fan

A lady had taken to her X page to gush excitedly about meeting the cancer survivor and shaking his hand

Farooq Oreagba soon reacted to the young lady’s funny behaviour after meeting him, and netizens laughed hard

Farooq Oreagba, better known as Mr Steeze, rose to fame at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival and is back in the news after a photo of him went viral on social media.

It all started when an excited young lady identified as Adejumoke @Famshizzle on X (Twitter), shared a photo of Mr Steeze at her office.

Lady trends for vowing not to wash hands after shaking Farooq Oreagba. Photos: @famshizzle, @folastag

She accompanied the snap on her X page with a caption expressing her excitement about shaking hands with him.

Adejumoke said she wasn’t going to wash her hands for a week because she shook hands with the Ojude Oba celebrity. She wrote:

“You guysssss!!!! Faroq Oreagba is in my office!!!! And I shook him!!! He shook me!! Who shooookkkkkk. Best believe I am not washing my hand for a week!!!!!”

See her tweet below:

Farooq Oreagba reacts to lady’s tweet

Adejumoke’s post about shaking hands with Farooq soon went viral on social media, eventually reaching Mr Steeze himself.

In response to the viral post, Farooq dropped a comment on an online blog explaining his presence at the office. He also reacted to the lady’s vow not to wash her hands. In his words:

“It was a pleasure. I must say that I didn’t expect such a welcome when I came to visit my friend in your office but the smile on my face says it all. Thanks for the love but I beg, go wash your hand, biko.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Farooq Oreagba's reply to female fan. Photo: @vaiper66

Netizens react to trending post

Adejumoke’s vow not to wash her hands after shaking Farooq Oreagba, as well as the investment banker’s reaction, sparked a series of interesting comments from Nigerians on social media. Read some of them below:

Tunnexl:

“Celebrity Status: Approved! ✅ .”

Thobbie101:

“You guys should allow him enjoy his newfound fame. He looks like a jolly good fellow!!”

teggie17:

“Next year Ojude Oba will be the battle of Steeze. Even other cultural festivals too will change their game. Awareness factorial is what Mr. Steeze brought and we are grateful.”

Shugathegift:

“But let’s not lie; is it more than Ojude Oba and cigar?”

D_hornet:

“Someone will be happy you people will find a way to make it seem like it's rubbish Omo.”

ade_00_:

“What’s there not to be excited about? he looks like a fun person to me.”

Reactions trail Farooq Oreagba's old pics

Legit.ng earlier reported that an alleged childhood picture of Oreagba emerged online.

The businessman in the picture was seen with a smoke pipe in his mouth as he posed for the camera.

The photo, which has since gone viral, sparked reactions from netizens, with many criticising Mr Steeze's parents.

