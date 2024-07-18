Wahala as X User Deletes Rema's New Album From His Phone, Gives Valid Reason: "Na Gbese U Dey Match"
- A Nigerian X user has raised the concerns of social media users after he revealed that he deleted Rema's new album from his phone
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rema held his album listening party recently, where he debuted tracks on his body of work
- However, the album failed to favour a user on the bird app, which resulted in his deleting the project
A user on Elon Musk's X, who has been identified as "imtoojaded_", has raised the eyebrows of netizens after he posted about deleting Rema's album from his phone.
It will be recalled that 24-year-old Divine Ikubor premiered his sophomore album, "HEIS," which many music lovers have described as different and have given him flowers.
The 11-track album contains music with very high vibrations, which requires a lot of energy to tune into, hence, the X user's rash decision.
Paul Okoye of Psquare reacts to EFCC's invite, shares source of wealth: "Na only good music dey pay"
The user shared a post of his crashed car with the public, with a caption letting his followers know that he had deleted Rema's music album from his phone.
He was jamming the project before he got his car crashed, which was rather unfortunate.
See the post below:
Nigerians react to X user's post
His revelation has sprung reactions from many Nigerians. Read some below:
@theladymotara:
"I Dey match am, I Dey match am, You no know say Na GBESE(debt) you dey match."
@kanyinsola_olukoya:
"E reach."
@ranchomantic:
"Rema after seeing this: Hehehehehehe."
@rlchmund:
"You Dey March Hyundai thank God say you no die."
@main.promise:
"Poor man Bikin dey delete billionaire Album."
@petersalvatore:
"No worries...once you repair...you redownload and you remarch am."
@affordableonlinestores:
"Me wey they park to listen to REMA songs I know wetin I dey do."
@african_histroy_101:
"You be real fans bro , you show working."
Rema's new album takes over Apple Music chart
Barely 24 hours after his sophomore music album 'HEIS' was released, Rema's tracks have made the rounds on social media.
The news that his album is occupying the Apple Music charts has excited his fans, who vibrate to the banging tune.
Also, Legit.ng recalls Rema calling himself one of the big 4 in the music industry and is proving his statement through his new album.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng