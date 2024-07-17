Skit maker OGB Recent has reacted to claims of him referring to Wizkid as 002 amid the singer's 34th birthday celebration

In a viral video, OGB Recent cried out, stating that the tweet came from an account impersonating him

The skit maker distanced himself from joining the rivalry between Wizkid FC, 30BG and Burna Boy's Outsiders

Comedian and skit maker Uzoanuke Michael Charles Okechukwu, recognised as OGB Recent, came under criticism after a tweet believed to be from him referring to Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, as 002 during his 34th birthday celebration.

The tweet from an X verified account named OGB Recent penned a message to Wizkid and added the tag '002,' which could mean second after David Adeleke Davido, also known as '001.'

OGB Recent distances himself from the Wizkid and Davido rivalry. Credit: @ogb_recent @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

See the viral tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

OGB Recent cries out

Following the criticisms that trialled the tweet, the skit maker has distanced himself from the handle.

In a new video, OGB Recent disclosed he was being impersonated on Twitter.

The skit maker added that he doesn't get himself in music stars' fans exchange.

OGB also apologised to Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Naira Marley, among others, who may have been offended by the tweets from the account posing as him.

"Abeg I no dey Twitter," OGB Recent said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail OGB Recent's video

Despite the skit maker's move to clear his name, some netizens insisted he was not the one behind the account, while others called for mass reporting of the handle. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

j_anifowose:

"Swear with your parents name say no be you dey Twitter."

youngmoney00134:

"You go explain tire no evidence."

tonnafavour9

"Make we go report the twitter account."

omolandlord_:

"Explain explain explain no evidence."

ninonation2022

"We are dropping those account una too like wahala."

j_anifowose:

"You dey mad na you stop lying you too dey lie Werey na mumu."

Olamide celebrates Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Olamide celebrated his colleague Wizkid at 34.

The YBNL boss retweeted Wizkid's tweet and wrote a simple message to him.

Olamide's tweet, however, stirred excitement from fans as they applauded Baddo.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng