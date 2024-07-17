Comedian Basketmouth got netizens talking after he posted some men from the Bible who were monogamous but still experienced tough times

He also pointed out cases of some men who married more than one wife, but they found favour in the sight of God

The comedian said he does not care how anyone wants to interpret the post, but he would check out netizens' reactions

Comedian and actor Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has cited cases of polygamous men in the Bible and noted that it didn't stop their relationship with God.

He said several men who married one wife betrayed God and lost their relationship with Him. Men in this category in the Bible were Ananias, Jeroboam, Nebuchadnezzar, and Haaman, among others.

The funnyman stated that the men with more than one wife in the Bible, such as Elkanah, Lemech, David, and Solomon, among others, were favoured by God.

He noted that whatever anyone wanted to do with the information was their cup of tea, and he didn't care.

Some netizens pointed to the movie star that other areas in the Bible said a man should marry one wife. They also shared that these Biblical men suffered some issues with their polygamous nature.

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the comedian's post. Check out some of the comments below:

"I can assure you this is the only part of the Bible they agree with. The one that promotes their promiscuity but you see the one that God asked them to love and be loyal to their wife, they’d ignore that one ..smh."

"And Christ said in Matthew19v5-6 a man to cleave onto a wife. Not wives."

"Solomon's 700 wives also brought different gods to his house which destroyed him! Don't forget that part."

"This information no concern your ex-wife."

"Abraham had only one wife. The maid that bore Ishmael wasn't his wife. Abraham married Keturah after the death of Sarah. So, Abraham didn't marry 3 wives."

"Thank God he has daughters. He is writing this thinking of his ex-wife alone."

