Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki has sparked reactions online after a recent clip of her responding to a video by Tobi Bakre went viral

Teni knocked Tobi Bakre and other celebrities who are fond of going online to rant about their kids and how they frustrate them

The singer sent Tobi Bakre and the other celebs who lament a lot about their kids online a bit of advice, and the clip seemed to have resonated with thousands of netizens

Renowned Nigerian songstress Teniola Apata, aka Teni Makanaki, has sparked emotions on social media.

A video she released to tackle actor Tobi Bakre and other celebrities for always ranting about their kids online has gone viral.

Singer Teni Makanaki responded to Tobi Bakre's video; she slammed him for ranting about his kids. Photo credit: @tenientertainer/@tobibakre

Teni's video responded to a recent clip of Tobi Bakre, where he was ranting about his son and his unrelenting demands.

The former reality TV star turned actor accused his son of being manipulative and troublesome.

However, Teni Makanaki met the clip with a fierce clapback.

"Deal with your repercussions" - Teni Makanaki fumes

The singer responded to Tobi Bakre's video telling him to deal with the repercussions of being with a woman and stop coming online to rant.

She noted that the people he comes to rant to online were not there when he was sleeping with the mother of his child.

So they don't deserve to be bothered with the repercussions of his enjoyment.

Teni has cultured quite a satirical personality online over the last few months as she shares her thoughts on viral celebrity issues.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Teni reacted when Davido tied the knot with Chioma. We also noted how she reacted when the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Cote d'Ivoire.

Watch Teni Makanaki's response to Tobi Bakre's video:

Reactions trail Teni's response to Tobi Bakre's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Teni Makanaki's video:

@kie_kie__:

"You see why a problem shared is no longer half solved! A problem shared now na content."

@murphainoblog1:

"Wow! this Teni na sweet girl oo and she go too sweet for za oza room."

@tobibakre:

"Honorable member off your mic."

@official_chogwu:

"Them go come dy disturb we the innocent aunties, “I’m bringing the kids over “ oga carry your pikin follow u o."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"I’m so with Teni on this… You played R&B mixtape, you drink wine, you off cloth like Usher, and shouted ayam going & coming…You’re now calling me when the result of your exam don land…Wait make I swaer for you fess."

@biere_gift:

"Been a parents is sweet but the stress in it is shege…"

@victoradere:

"Handle the repercussion of your release."

@beverly_osu:

"Teni speaking for us we were not there when you came..."

@frankedoho:

"It's the facial expressions I can't handle!"

Teni imitates Wizkid, cooks Burna Boy’s fan

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Teni recently exchanged messages with one of Burna Boy's popular fans, Winco, on the social media platform X.

The singer blasted Winco over his reaction to a viral video of her promising to give a fan money.

Teni also used abusive language recently used by Wizkid, which spurred reactions from netizens.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng