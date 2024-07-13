Singer Simi has reacted to the tragedy that struck at a secondary school in Jos Plateau state

The mother of who voiced her displeasure at the lack of value for life in Nigeria as she blamed the school children's death on negligence

Simi's post has further spurred reactions as many continue to mourn the late secondary school students

Popular singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has joined Nigerians in reacting to the collapse of a secondary school building in the Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a total of 22 students lost their lives while 132 were injured in the collapsed school building in Jos on Friday, July 12.

In a tweet via her X account, Simi blamed negligence and a lack of value for life in Nigeria for the tragic incident.

The mother of one stressed that the things people die for in Nigeria are “so maddening.”

In her words:

“All those babies just gone like that because of people’s negligence. The worst thing about Nigeria is the lack of value for life. The things people die for are so maddening.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Simi's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

bruzieee:

"It is crazy how some avoidable death happens every now and then."

@espeezeal

"The worst part is, no body will be made to pay for negligence, no consequences for serious crimes."

Onyekaa_Ezugwu:

"We must kill corruption before it kills us all."

raskerman:

"This country is really a disappoíntment."

Temi_power:

"It Breaks my heart that nobody cares."

Aleearht:

"It's so disheartening a whole family in a day.May Almighty Allah Grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss becacuse indeed it's a great one."

