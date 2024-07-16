Burna Boy has achieved a new feat in the UK, and the video of him collecting his award surfaced online

In the recording, he was crowned the first Nigerian artiste to hit 2 billion streams in the UK as his teams rejoiced

His mother stated that he does not have to struggle for anything as he has everything and people at the presenting applauded him

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has recorded a new feat in the UK.

In the recording making the rounds online, the Grammy Award winner was presented with an award plaque for being the first Nigerian singer to hit 2 billion streams in the UK.

The man, who presented the award plaque, praised the Last Last crooner for his effort not just in Nigeria but abroad.

Burna Boy reacts

In the video, Burna Boy said that he has to fight for his right, but his mother corrected him that he has his right already and there was no need to fight.

Nigerian singer Rema was also seen in the recording applauding Burna Boy for his new feat.

Recall that the 'City Boys' crooner also broke a new record last week. He was ranked the number one artist in Nigeria by Google.

How fans reacted to the video of Burna Boy receiving his award plaque

Reactions trail Burna Boy's new record.

Burna Boy's mother marks his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, penned a message to the singer on his 33rd birthday.

The music act had staged a lovely party to mark his big day, as he was seen spraying dancers with dollars.

In her message to the Afrobeat singer, his mother called him a living legend and prayed for his happiness.

