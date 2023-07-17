Afrobeats star Wizkid recently marked his 33rd birthday as international model Naomi Campbell penned a heartfelt birthday message for him

Sharing old pictures of both of them, she expressed her pride in the singer's accomplishments and his rise to unprecedented heights

Naomi went on to praise Wizzy's humility, loyalty, artistic integrity, and dedication to sharing the gift of Afrobeat music with the world

Wizkid's birthday has become a global celebration as top celebrities from around the world join in recognising his remarkable talent.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell took to social media to recount her beautiful moments with the Afrobeats long before his fame as she celebrated his new age.

Naomi Campbell celebrates Wizkid at 33 Credit: @naomicampbell

Source: Instagram

Naomi listed the unique qualities she loved about the Ojuelegba crooner, stating he is humble and artistic and pushes his skills beyond 110%.

Naomi's message resonated with the global impact of Wizkid's music and the upcoming London Stadium concert he is set to host.

"HAPPY TURN AROUND THE SUN TO MY BROTHER !! @wizkidayo. SO PROUD OF ALL YOUR DOING AND TO WITNESS YOUR RISING TO UNMEASURABLE HEIGHTS.

"What I love about you is your humble , loyal and artistic integrity and your 110 % dedication of sharing your gift #AFROBEATS TO THE WORLD . London Stadium Coming up 80k Capacity!!! #GO #KING I love you ,more life , your Sis."

See her post below

Internet users react to Naomi Campbell's birthday post for Wizkid

The long-time, admirable bond between the two icons warmed the hearts of many online.

See their comments below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Powerful supporter of the culture …. Thank you queen @naomi."

_gymblessky:

"Naomi x Wizkid not today real love."

moreofmonelbailey:

"Very cute! You too are such a great pair both inside & outside . Happy birthday Wizkid ❤️."

heavenly.aries:

"These two literally go way back bcos bro I've never seen the pic in the second slide before and I can't remember the last time I saw Wiz in a suit."

budew7315:

"Your birthday wishes are beautiful Naomi. Can you please send me one for my 50th on 13th December."

Excited Naomi Campbell joins DJ Cuppy to do Tiktok Dance

Ace Nigerian socialite and entertainer DJ Cuppy got people talking online with a clip she shared on her page featuring herself and famous British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy shared a post on her page revealing in the caption that she could convince Campbell to do a TikTok dance challenge video with her.

DJ Cuppy was seen with Campbell as she revealed she was able to make her do her first TikTok dance challenge.

Source: Legit.ng