A US-based disc jockey called out Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Zazu, over his misconduct at the recent AY Live show

The DJ complained about Portable's drama-filled attitude and his sense of entitlement when he is among rich people

In his lengthy video, the DJ advised Portable to try to maintain composure whenever he is in such gatherings

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable Zazu, is being dragged by Cooldjjamstar, a US-based disc jockey.

Recall that Portable was in the US for a couple of weeks for his music tour. According to reports, the singer was also one of the artists who performed at the recent AY Live show on July 4 in Maryland.

US-based DJ Coodjjamstar blasts portable over misconduct at AY live event.

Source: Instagram

What Cooldjjamstar said about Portable

According to the clip shared by Cooldjjamstar, Portable was begging for money from people at the show despite being paid. He noted that it was not the best way to go.

The DJ also mentioned that Portable hurled some insulting utterances at him after the 10 minutes he was given to perform elapsed.

Although Portable apologised afterwards, Cooldjjamstar insisted that he felt disrespected and that Portable should learn to respect DJs and organisers of events going forward.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Cooldjjamstar's rant

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@achieverwisdom:

"Don’t worry he will soon use u for lyrics."

@alwaysthinkbigg:

"Broke foreigner don drop quote."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Portable let’s keep it cool yah, good boy."

@bobolaoflagos_:

"This English and composure to much for Portable."

@aitoehis:

"Bro if he came back to apologise, then why the video?"

@omg.lolzaa:

"Shut it, you know him before calling him."

@mummy_dee_momo:

"How do u want him to understand when u are doing this video in English."

