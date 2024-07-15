Video as US-Based DJ Slams Portable for Begging for Money at AY Live: "E Go Soon Use You for Lyrics"
- A US-based disc jockey called out Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Zazu, over his misconduct at the recent AY Live show
- The DJ complained about Portable's drama-filled attitude and his sense of entitlement when he is among rich people
- In his lengthy video, the DJ advised Portable to try to maintain composure whenever he is in such gatherings
Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable Zazu, is being dragged by Cooldjjamstar, a US-based disc jockey.
Recall that Portable was in the US for a couple of weeks for his music tour. According to reports, the singer was also one of the artists who performed at the recent AY Live show on July 4 in Maryland.
What Cooldjjamstar said about Portable
According to the clip shared by Cooldjjamstar, Portable was begging for money from people at the show despite being paid. He noted that it was not the best way to go.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The DJ also mentioned that Portable hurled some insulting utterances at him after the 10 minutes he was given to perform elapsed.
Although Portable apologised afterwards, Cooldjjamstar insisted that he felt disrespected and that Portable should learn to respect DJs and organisers of events going forward.
Watch the video here:
Nigerians react to Cooldjjamstar's rant
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@achieverwisdom:
"Don’t worry he will soon use u for lyrics."
@alwaysthinkbigg:
"Broke foreigner don drop quote."
@djmagicbeatz:
"Portable let’s keep it cool yah, good boy."
@bobolaoflagos_:
"This English and composure to much for Portable."
@aitoehis:
"Bro if he came back to apologise, then why the video?"
@omg.lolzaa:
"Shut it, you know him before calling him."
@mummy_dee_momo:
"How do u want him to understand when u are doing this video in English."
Portable Inspects Agbara-Lusada Road After Getting N2m
A new video of Portable Zazu inspecting the Agbara-Lusada road in Ogun state alongside his supporters has emerged online.
The Zazu crooner also sent a message to Governor Dapo Abiodun after he was recently compensated with N2 million.
Portable's presence at Agbara-Lusada road has spurred reactions from people as they applauded the singer.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng