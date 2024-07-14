A new video of singer Ego singing 2005 hit song 'Never Faraway' which she featured on alongside Lagbaja, is trending online

Singer Ego delivered the chorus of the song effortlessly without instrumentals during a live show

Her live performance sturred reactions from many, including singers Teni, Niyola, among others

Talented singer and actress Ego Ogbaro, a former member of Lagbaja's Africano music band, has left many, including celebrities, gushing over her delivery of 'Never Faraway,' a hit song released on July 29, 2005.

Ego was a key member of Lagbaja's band until 2007, collaborating with musicians on hit songs like 'Konko Below', and 'Nothing for You' among others.

The singer, who was a guest on Chude Jideonwo's podcast, gave a mindblowing rendition as she performed 'Never Far Away' without instrumentals 19 years after its release.

Ego also disclosed that Never Far Away was a love song towards one's country.

Watch video of Ego singing Never Far Away below:

Teni, others react to Ego's live performance

tenientertainer:

"Goosebumps."

ray_adeka:

"Maaaami of the almighty."

lanreadediwura:

"Hello everyone, that’s Maami."

thescarletgomez:

"This is the almighty’s gift to maami."

officialowengee:

"This Acapella song from Ego just be like massage, her voice is golden."

anike0lu:

"Ever green and she killed her role as Iyabo Kuti in WURA."

s3t_joe:

"The people wey de sing better music before no de sing again . Lagbaja +ego combination was pure joy."

sammykruizz:

"Next coach for the voice ooo Amen."

nwokejihap:

"Still on our minds dearie, that voice doesn’t have a twin."

jimmyabia:

"The woman that made Lagbaja. As soon as she left, there was no Lagbaja anymore."

bahdyx_:

"Is this not Iya Mide??? All my Wura fans, come here.."

