Singer Ego has recounted her experience after she left musician Lagbaja's Africano band in 2007

Ego said things didn't go the way she had expected as she almost ran back to Africano band to take back her spot

The singer also recalled the gossip about her being married to Lagbaja, among other exciting details, spurring reactions

Singer and now Ego Ogbaro was the famous voice alongside veteran musician Lagbaja in the early 2000s, dropping hit songs like 'Konko Below', 'Nothing for You' and 'Never Far Away.'

Due to the synergy in the music videos, rumours circulated that Lagbaja was dating his band member, Ego and that they had gotten married.

Ego says it was challenging after she left Lagbaja's band. Credit: @egosing

Source: Instagram

Ego, the latest celebrity to appear on Chude Jideonwo's podcast, debunked the claim by disclosing that her hit song, 'Never Far Away,' was a love song for the country.

Ego speaks about leaving Lagbaja's band

Her exit from the Aficano band shocked fans, who assumed she and Lagbaja fought. Ego refuted this claim, saying she left on her own will.

She, however, acknowledged that the years after her exit were incredibly tough as she almost ran back to Lagbaja but didn't.

Ego recounted how the promise and support people assured disappeared. She also spoke about separating from her husband and the death of her father.

Watch the video below:

See another video of Ego speaking about her time with Lagbaja

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ego revealed she has seen Lagbaja's face.

People react to Ego's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ms_egejuru:

"Ego! Such a powerful voice! I probably played Never Far Away 1 million times because of that voice!"

awalkingtestimony:

"One of my top 3 female vocalist growing up. Nwakego!!"

nkemoffonabo:

"You see why we have to be kind on this social media? It can destroy ones career and life in general. Be kind! Be HUMAN!"

talkmasculinity:

"Seems like one of the most honest WithChude interviews. You could tell when a guest is intentionally telling the truth and being completely vulnerable and naked."

bkem001:

"more wins are coming for you amen."

ima_lovetouch:

"I love her die That's a legend there."

Old photo of Davido playing with Lagbaja

Legit.ng previously reported Davido as a five-year-old met Lagbaja during a birthday party.

The throwback picture showed Davido alongside his cousins playing and hugging the music legend.

The old pictures have also stirred other reactions, as fans reacted to Davido's innocent look.

Source: Legit.ng