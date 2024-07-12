Iyabo Ojo has dropped another video of her jumping on the 12345678 viral challenge hours after Verydarkman dragged her

The Queen Mother, who referred to herself as GenMami Z, also threw shades at VDM with her caption

Iyabo Ojo's new video has spurred another round of reactions from many of her fans and supporters

Another drama may be on the way between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Recall that the controversial activist had dragged Iyabo for participating in a viral Gen Z challenge on social media as he called her 'Ancient of Days.'

Iyabo Ojo drops another challenge video. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @verydarkblackman

In what looked like a clapback, the mother of two dropped another video of her participating in the 12345678 challenge with a caption that read:

"On popular demand ........... GenMamiZ on the beat. can your mama ever ever."

Watch video as Iyabo Ojo drops another challenge video

Recall that Ojo and VDM have been on each other's neck for a while now. The activist had dragged her several times, and she also responded back.

People react to Iyabo Ojo's new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions read them below:

expensive_120:

"Verydarkman ur mama fine reach like this?"

amokeade01:

"His mama can never!!! Omo Eran omo obuko!!!! Himself gangan Maalu!!! Aguntan dudu."

bibi_dolll:

"Their mama can never."

broadband_entertainment:

"God punish the black devil."

theoluwatoyinsofola:

"Him mama no fit Omo eran."

official_adorable_:

"Why una talk say queen mother teeth shine pass VDM destiny??"

adeleke_karounwi:

"How many times did you do this video and delete."

oyinlomodiamond:

"GenMama zee, fun won ni pressure."

ayo_classical:

"Let us leave this cruise thing for aunty Alice."

bolatito_ajokeade

"É fun won ni pressure."

jae_muna1

"If you don’t love this woman you have a big problem oo."

__daisyfeets:

"His mama can never o. Omo Ofo omo adanu."

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ojo shared video evidence in which Verydarkman requested specific conditions for offering an apology.

The activist promised to apologise if he saw evidence that he had called Ojo a failed actress at any time.

The evidence Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

