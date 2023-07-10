A young photo of internationally renowned singer Davido and veteran Afrobeat artist Lagbaja and some other kids has surfaced online

In the viral snap, the young singer, who has been trending online over the last few weeks because of a pregnant side-chic scandal, was seen sharing some fun moments with Lagbaja

The photos have stirred reactions as many described the singer's look in the viral images as to innocent to be the person creating chaos with his penile rod

A five-year-old photo of Nigerian superstar, Davido meeting Afrobeat legend Lagbaja during a birthday party has sparked reactions online as it goes viral.

The photos of the internationally famous singer Davido along with his cousins playing and hugging Lagbaja recently surfaced online. The pictures have left many people shocked about the depth of reach and connection the OBO had always enjoyed.

A major throwback photo of 5-year-old Davido playing with Afrobeat legend Lagbaja recently surfaced online, stirring reactions. Photo credit: @davido/@officiallagbaja

Source: Instagram

The throwback pictures have also stirred other reactions, as many couldn't help but talk about Davido's chubby cheeks in the photos and his innocent looks.

Some fans noted that those were the days when he was just a rich kid enjoying the privileges of his family's generational wealth.

See the viral photos of 5-year-old Davido playing with veteran singer Lagbaja:

See how netizens reacted to the photos of 5-year-old Davido meeting Lagbaja

@akubueze_nwachereze:

"See how innocent he looked, little did we know that he will turn into belle giving machine."

@chikacin5:

"No be chief-chi da there with OBO so oh! really that why is unbelievable marriage OBO have said it all if I ever leave."

@lifeoflagos_:

"Davido is fine sha … Aje butter is just written all over him."

@joshua_jacob_semi:

"Girls don de follow David from small oooo. See as that babe hold am."

@yourprincecharming01:

"Davido been famous from day one."

@toyasolabint:

"Hope lagbaja is not gistlover cos we don't know both of them."

@golden_ivy05:

"Years later he’s now a Music Legend himself✊."

@djaizpec_:

"The girl beside him looks like Imade, must be Davido’s sister."

@sexynayaray:

"Davido has always been a fine boy ,even while going up a lot of people dey wowo finish."

@ashabimajek:

"Legendary lagbaja with the young legend. Missing your music sir."

Source: Legit.ng