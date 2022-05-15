The 8th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice award went down on Saturday night, May 14, 2022,

It is expected to be one of the most talked-about events for some weeks, as it came with fun as well as reconciliation, among others

Veteran music star Lagbaja was one of the thrillers of the event as he performed alongside Rema, and brought back memories of his numerous hit songs

The 8th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) is over, however, the event continues to trend as many share thoughts on various attractions from the event.

In this article, we take a look at some of the interesting highlights from the event, see them below:

1. Lagbaja's thrilling performance

Nigerian music veteran Lagbaja remains one of the best when it comes to entertaining on the live stage.

Lagbaja, who first shared the stage with Rema at the AMVCA left many dancing as he dropped some of his evergreen hits, with many singing along.

2. Oga Sabinu's shock

By far one of the most loved online content creators, Oga Sabinus also known as Mr Funny couldn't help but express shock after bagging an award at the AMVCA.

With his funny face, Oga Sabinus left many laughing as he accepted his award, he also received one of the most roaring applause from the audience.

3. Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele reconcile

This was one moment to behold as two top stars in the industry finally let go of their grudges against each other.

Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele embraced and peck each other on stage.

4. Osas Ighodaro almost in tears

Osas Ighodaro was one of the biggest winners from the AMVCA, aside from bagging the role of best actress, she also won the best dress for the night rocking a veekay James dress.

While receiving her first award, Osas was almost in tears as she thank God, her mother as well as fans and followers.

5. Teniola Aladese getting $2000 cash gift

One of the exciting moments from the AMVCA was the moment Hollywood actress, Tasha Smith announced a $2000 cash gift to Teniola Aladese, who won the trailblazer award winner.

Teniola who was on stage at the time couldn't believe her ears.

6. Taiwo Ajayi Lycett's dance steps

Veteran actress, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett gave some dance vibes as she went on stage to receive her lifetime achievement award which was awarded to her Joke Silva.

Lycett gave a great speech as she expressed her gratitude.

Full list of winners from the 8th AMVCA

Popular movie award, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down on Saturday night in Lagos, with top stars within and all over Africa storming the event.

The likes of Odunlade Adekola, Oga Sabinus, Osas Ighodaro, among others bagged awards.

