Afrobeats superstar Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and Wunmi Aloba, the wife of the late rapper Mohbad, caught netizens' attention recently

In a sensational visual post made by a TikiToker a younger Wunmi was seen posing with a Younger Davido for a snapshot moment

Many who didn't know of the relationship or connection between the Timeless hitmaker and mum of one couldn;t hide their astonishment

A throwback photo of Afrobeats superstar Davido Adeleke, also known as Davido, and Wunmi Aloba, the wife of the late rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has sparked a flurry of responses on social media.

On TikTok, a user named Abefe surprised his followers by revealing a rare, sentimental moment of Wumi and Davido from 2016.

Old picture of Mohbad and wife and Davido surfaced online. Credit: @iammohbad, @davido

Source: Instagram

The snapshot showed a dazzling, younger Wunmi standing between a much younger OBO and her friend Abefe, evoking nostalgia.

The collage continued with other throwback moments of Mohbad and his widow, Wunmi. Fans who saw the picture of Wunmi and Davido couldn't contain their shock, sharing various hot takes online.

See the post below:

In a previous report, Mohbad's widow, stirred another DNA conversation with an online post.

In a concise message, the grieving woman taunted Nigerians and noted that she hoped they learned their lessons in life.

Wunmi used her Instagram story to pass a short message inviting many to learn from the insufferable pain she has endured in the past eight months.

Her statement elicited a range of reactions from internet users, with some calling her out for not providing a DNA result for her son yet.

Mohbad’s sister-in-law denies Wunmi and mother

Karimot, the late singer's wife's sister, had brazenly declared that she no longer wants to share blood ties with the young widow, Wunmi.

She stated that she had disowned both Wunmi and their mother and revealed that despite standing by her sister's side throughout the trying times of Mohbad's sudden death, the mother of one was stabbing her in the back.

Karimot also claimed that Wunmi had misled the public about some issues surrounding her husband's death.

Source: Legit.ng