US singer Rihanna was in India last weekend for the pre-wedding party at the country's richest man's son

Following her arrival, her luggage garnered attention online, considering the load she came for a three-day show

The star-studded love ceremony was reportedly graced by Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other international dignitaries

Barbadian pop star Rihanna caught the attention of many as she arrived in India in preparation for performing at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, whom she honoured with her presence.

Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, a multibillionaire in India.

Her numerous sizable pieces of luggage were sighted in trending footage immediately after she got into Jamnagar on March 1, with her lover A$AP Rocky to perform a medley of her most popular songs for the soon-to-be-weds.

It was rumoured that the Fenty mogul was scheduled to be there for three days but left on the second day because of her children.

According to People, Anant and his fiancée will formally wed on July 12 in Mumbai. Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Bhutan's royal family members, and other prominent figures were reportedly in attendance at their pre-wedding celebration.

See how netizens reacted to Rihanna's luggage

prachi12m9:

"I think she thought of shifting permanently."

teeteekochhar:

"Me packing for a 2 day trip after deciding to pack “light."

_mebinm:

"Just imagine if she moves to another country."

mrarjunpandey:

"After this I think my wife packs way less.. I am never gonna complain again."

ayushi_human:

"Makeup plus dresses plus sandals for the whole team not only for her . And whole music system she needs."

Rihanna paid N15bn+ for Ambani family wedding show

Rihanna performed for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl performance. The Bardian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up. Netizens were enthralled after seeing the attention that Rihanna commanded in India.

Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and she was paid her worth by the family. According to India Today, she earned N15bn+.

