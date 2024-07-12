An X fan has praised Wizkid after Shallipopi was seen with some international artistes, he said Wizkid paved the way for such collaborations

Shallipopi had met international acts such as Travis Scott and Trippe Red and their pictures went viral

However, another fan disagreed and noted that D'banj and Psquare opened the door when Wizkid was not yet a singer

A debate has started among fans of Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, and Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka, D'banj and Psquare after a viral video of Shallipopi was seen meeting some international artistes.

Legit.ng had reported that Shallipopi was seen with Travis Scott and Trippe Red, Future and LiI Baby interacting in the US.

An X user known that Riches praised Wizkid for opening global doors for other artistes to go international. However, a music lover known as Oxoracle on the app countered the claim.

According to him, the likes of D'banj and Psquare were the first set of Nigerian artists to feature international stars in their music.

Oxoracle noted that D'banj featured Ye in 'Oliver Twist' while Psquare featured Rick Ross in 'Beautiful Onye'.

Fan praises Davido and Wizkid

Cute Ebuke, a fan of Davido and Wizkid appreciated them for putting Afrobeat on the world map.

He explained that the Grammy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee opened doors for Gen Z artistes to go global, so they should also be applauded.

