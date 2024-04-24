Nigerian lifestyle influencer Yhemo Lee recently got people talking online after he posted some clips of his shoe library

In the viral video, Yhemo Lee was showing off his hefty shoe collection, noting that an entire closet is dedicated to housing all of them

The nightclub owner revealed why he decided to post the trending video as the shoes underwent a cleaning session

Renowned Lagos big boy and social media influencer Adeyemi Idowu, aka Yhemo Lee, recently shared a video of his shoe collections online and got people talking.

The wealthy nightclub owner is famous for his lavish lifestyle and never misses an opportunity to flaunt his wealth.

Lifestyle influencer Yhemo Lee stirs reactions online as he shows off his expensive shoe wardrobe. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee

Yhemo Lee recently took his fans on a tour of his shoe closet, which was quite a view. He revealed that he had employed some people to help out with the cleaning of the shoes.

How much is Yhemo's shoe collection worth?

After the video of Yhemo Lee's expensive shoe collections went viral, netizens couldn't help but ask how much all the shoes were worth.

Some had issues with him having so many shoes, noting that he can't wear all of them before the year comes to an end.

Another set of fans reacted to the trending videos asking Yhemo Lee to give some of his shoes to charity.

See the trending videos below:

React as Yhemo flaunts his shoe closet

Here are some of the responses that trailed the viral video:

@stanley_richmind:

"VDM choose anyone here and it's yours."

@iamhookage:

"Don't believe everything you see online."

@yrnmikelly:

"Chelsea and arsenal dey play, u dey clean shoe."

@iam.maximilly:

"All these shoes still no fit lead you to the promise Land oh."

@fola_d_adept:

"Wear two together boss, you m@d be that."

@funds_cruz:

"Vanity upon vanity but I still wanna get it."

@the_boxer_bloger:

"Davido way be artist self no keep shoes like this day play."

@sosanotnice:

"Low key, so soothing for an average man, but this is quite trashy and makes absolutely no sense to any man with a wealthy mindset because how do you explain owning over $50,000 worth of kicks that would likely depreciate over the next few years with little or zero used value."

Yhemo Lee publicly apologises to girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor made moves to patch things up with his girlfriend, Thayour B.

On November 28, 2023, Thayour clocked a new age, and Yhemo Lee used the opportunity to publicly apologise to her and also send his well wishes.

In the apology note, the Nollywood star admitted his guilt and noted that no amount of 'sorry' would justify how he publicly humiliated Thayour during the year.

Source: Legit.ng