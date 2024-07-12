“Chatter Is Live,” Davido Jubilates As He Launches His Own Social Media Platform, Netizens React
- Nigeria's renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido recently took to his social media page to announce his next big project
- The singer, who seemed quite excited about the feat, shared on his pages that he has been working on the project over the last five months and can't believe it is finally here
- Davido's announcement of Chatter is coming months after the launch of the singer's Cryptocurrency, which has been alleged to be shitcoin
Nigeria's international music superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has launched a new social media app, Chatter.
Singer announced the launch of this app on his social media handles. He shared a little back story of how he and his friend developed the app and what it entails.
The Nigerian music star noted that the app is owned by him and his longtime friend, Sir Banko.
What type of app is Chatter?
According to the information shared by the music star, Chatter is a social audiovisual utility platform designed to help amplify the voice of content creators and connect them with a vibrant community.
However, the app's usage goes beyond content creators; business-minded individuals, as well as people looking to connect, have a place on it.
This is Davido's third online project in the last eight months. Legit.ng recalls reporting when the singer launched his own Cryptocurrency.
But days after the $DAVIDO coin went live, it crashed, which led some crypto enthusiasts to tag it as a fraud and a rug-pull.
See Davido's tweet announcing the launch of Chatter:
Netizens react as Davido launches new app
Here are some of the reactions that trailed the launch of the Chatter app:
@Homiebishop:
"U don start again. 500k wey I lost for $Davido never do you abi."
@itz__rito:
"Help me teach Wizkid business plan music no Dey favour the mumu again."
@yobrxxzy:
"Davido the scam Influencer don come again."
@jakomoney001:
"I no see am for play store."
@samari_furniture_design:
"Work smart make you no go hustle like thief."
@big_razzy11:
"Person fit use ham bomb ? TikTok no sure again."
@damilare_xn:
"Werey leave all these PRs for banger boys nau."
@__Essential:
"Baba release song and leave advertisements alone jare."
How Davido spent N927 million in a day
Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.
While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.
However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.
