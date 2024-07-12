Nigeria's renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido recently took to his social media page to announce his next big project

The singer, who seemed quite excited about the feat, shared on his pages that he has been working on the project over the last five months and can't believe it is finally here

Davido's announcement of Chatter is coming months after the launch of the singer's Cryptocurrency, which has been alleged to be shitcoin

Nigeria's international music superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has launched a new social media app, Chatter.

Singer announced the launch of this app on his social media handles. He shared a little back story of how he and his friend developed the app and what it entails.

Nigerian singer Davido sparks reactions online after he launched a new social media platform. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian music star noted that the app is owned by him and his longtime friend, Sir Banko.

What type of app is Chatter?

According to the information shared by the music star, Chatter is a social audiovisual utility platform designed to help amplify the voice of content creators and connect them with a vibrant community.

However, the app's usage goes beyond content creators; business-minded individuals, as well as people looking to connect, have a place on it.

This is Davido's third online project in the last eight months. Legit.ng recalls reporting when the singer launched his own Cryptocurrency.

But days after the $DAVIDO coin went live, it crashed, which led some crypto enthusiasts to tag it as a fraud and a rug-pull.

See Davido's tweet announcing the launch of Chatter:

Source: Legit.ng