A lady has shared lovely pictures she made with Layi Wasabi to show off how much they have grown over the years

In the post, she made a video collage of the times they have spent together from when they were serving till date

She also made a voice recording to share how she feels about the skit maker, though she said they are only friends

A video made by a lady to wish content creator Isaac Layiwola, better known as Layi Wasabi, a happy birthday, has sparked massive reactions online.

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker marked his birthday in a unique way on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The lady, who claimed to be his friend, celebrated their growth with a video and photo collage shared on social media.

Lady wish Layi Wasabi happy birthday. Photo credit @layiwasabi

Source: Instagram

Lady professes love for Layi Wasabi

In the post, the days they spent while serving as youth corp members were displayed colourfully.

They were also seen hanging out together. The awards and accolades the content creator has earned also made it to the video.

She made a voice note to accompany the post as she wished him a happy birthday.

According to her, the skit maker, who won the Best Digital Content Creator of the year at the 2024 AMVCA has been a great friend to her. She explained that he has always watched out for her.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video of the lady and Wasabi

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of them below:

@adunni_alasoo:

"D’owner."

@jen_chi266:

"Hope it will lead to here comes the bride."

@nana_amoto:

"She was really emphasizing on the friend. Hmmmm."

@lateefaah_l:

"Layi na bowenite."

@ronketillz:

"Good friend."

@nedumphotography:

"Better marry her. Na she dey hail you, when we no send you."

@benson.blessing:

"Una happy birthday oh."

@turlash_bakes:

"My friend."

@__bennytah:

"Na we still get am."

@ihotu_x:

"Just tell us you are dating."

Layi Wasabi speaks about love

Legit.ng had reported that Layi Wasabi had shared his opinion about the concept of having a girlfriend.

The skit maker, who revealed his preferences for tall women, in a trending video, spoke on why he prefers courtship.

The comedian's recent interview, which has since gone viral on X, stirred reactions from netizens.

