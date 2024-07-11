Singer Speed Darlington displayed some phones and revealed that his family members have made demands for them

He shared his relationship with the family members and noted that he won't give it to them because he is not the Catholic pope

According to him, these family members have gotten married and have children but he is not and he opened up on why he won't give them the phones

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, stated that some family members are begging him for the phones he displayed online but he won't give them.

Speed Darlington reveals why he won't give his phone to his family members. Image credit: @speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

He noted that his aunties, uncles, and the family member he now use as his father requested the phones.

The singer, who makes the news often, said that his relatives were married and had children but he isn't married and doesn't have a child yet.

His reason he couldn't give them was because he wanted to use the phones to get ladies that would give birth for him or marry him. Hence, he is keeping the phones to himself.

His video gathered several reactions from netizens as some people considered him hilarious.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Speed's video

Several Instagram users have reacted to the singer's video. See some of the comments below:

@symply_beautiana:

"President of the stingy men's association."

@mr.agugua:

"Happiest Bachelor in Nigeria."

@bikini_shop___:

"He’s not stingy, he’s just putting himself first."

@davidjonesdavid:

"Anybody wey marry Akpi go enjoy am. Because e no go talk say akpi deceive am. Akpi na open book. She must have known him already."

@madowner:

"If presido no send e family member who we con be?"

@realtor__edward:

"Akpi is a comedian, shouldn't have gone into music but what do I know? He's so funny."

@zamani_couture_:

"The happiest man on earth Presido."

Source: Legit.ng