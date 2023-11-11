Chief Razaq Okoya has proposed nationwide industrial hubs to elevate Nigeria's human capacity

The billionaire entrepreneur says this initiative will uplift Nigeria's workforce and economy

He added that the establishment of new industrial hubs would diminish the urge to relocate to urban centres

Billionaire industrialist and Chairman of the Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya, has advocated for the establishment of fresh industrial zones in all 36 states to facilitate the growth of small-scale industries.

Okoya proposed that these small-scale industries incorporate residential facilities for their workers, emphasising that this approach could help curb rural-to-urban migration and alleviate urban congestion.

The Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies stated this while engaging with reporters at the Lagos International Trade Fair held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

Okoya stated that the initiative will alleviate urban congestion, particularly in cities like Lagos. Photo credt - Forbes Africa, Brookings Institutions

Source: UGC

The program will increase commercial activities in all states

Earlier in August of 2023, the Federal Government revealed its intention to establish a digital hub in seven states nationwide, but Okoya is also proposing industrial hubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to ThisDay, Okoya emphasised that establishing new industrial zones would diminish the need for our young population to traverse various states and notably lessen the urge to relocate to urban centres.

He said:

The picture in my mind places all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as industrial hubs, varying in speciality where average Nigerian citizen should be able to live, work, shop, have access to healthcare and other conveniences like recreational, worship facilities, all without leaving their state of origin, within their industrial hubs.

He further stated that the initiative will alleviate urban congestion, particularly in cities like Lagos, and ensure that Nigeria transforms into a thriving commercial hub, spreading large-scale commercial activities beyond just Lagos.

Okoya makes a case for industrial training schools

He urged the establishment of what he called "industrial training schools" to provide skill acquisition training in fields such as carpentry, bricklaying, sewing, mechanical work, woodworking, pharmaceuticals, and electrical work.

Okoya emphasised the importance of instilling in Nigerian youths a sense of the dignity of labour by involving them in industrial hubs in rural areas.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of job creation as a pivotal aspect of youth development, underscoring that the younger generation can become meaningfully engaged when presented with opportunities.

He said:

We need to instil a sense of pride and dignity through respectable labour in our youth. The creation of varied and sustainable industrial cities will be pivotal in the national stimulation of progress.

FG to spend N30bn to develop agro-industrial hub

Meanwhile, in earlier news, Legit.ng reported that former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, disclosed that the federal government is allocating N30 billion for the development of one of the most expansive agro-industrial hubs in West Africa.

He made this announcement during his visit to the 15,000-hectare land designated for the hub in Kwali area council, Federal Capital Territory.

Ogbeh highlighted that the initial phase of the project will prioritize the construction of road networks in the region and the establishment of lakes and dams.

Additionally, soil testing will be a key focus to assist farmers in determining suitable areas for various crop cultivation.

Source: Legit.ng