Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has finally voiced out on social media amid claims of arresting her bully’s mother

In a video making the rounds, the movie star shut down claims of doing such while sharing her side of the story

Toyin expressed willingness to die alongside her bullies while noting that she was fed up with their antics

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has finally voiced out after facing backlash for taking action against her online bullies.

The movie star was recently trailed by claims of arresting the mothers of one of her online bullies, and it triggered reactions from critics.

In a new development, Toyin Abraham went live on her Instagram page to address the claims. According to the movie star, she will never arrest somebody’s mother, and she never did.

She went on to say that she had not committed any crime, but netizens were bent on dragging her over her political choices. Toyin said that she has been pushed to the wall and is very ready to die, but before she does, she will make sure her bullies do not go scot-free.

In her words:

“I also have a mother, I will never arrest anybody’s mother, I never did. It’s a different thing when you commit a crime, when you are a criminal and you do something bad and people are dragging you for it that it’s time for you to pay for the crime. I have not committed any crime, I have only exercised my democratic right and they keep bullying me. I came on social media to beg everybody to leave me the hell alone. If you must know, you people that are bullying me, even me I have almost dropped dead, I also want to die, I am ready to die, but before I do, a lot of you bullies, we will die together. Right now, you guys have pushed me to the wall, I have become a mad person, I want to die, I don’t mind, I wish to die the way I am because you guys have pushed me to the wall. I did not commit any crime, I only exercised my rights. I came out and kept telling you guys that I did not collect any money.”

These people were paid to bully me - Toyin Abraham

Speaking further during the IG live video, Toyin Abraham explained that she followed due process to get her bullies apprehended.

According to the mum of one, she wrote a petition to the cybercrimes unit and also presented them with screenshots of tweets made by her bullies. Abraham also shut down claims that she collected money during the election. However, she noted that the truth would soon be revealed to the public because her trolls were actually paid to target her.

She said:

“I did not arrest anybody’s mother, I wrote a petition and they directed me to the cyber crime unit. I got there, wrote a petition, gave them the handles, the screenshots. The only reason I did not put Anthony was because he did not defame me, he only abused me and I insulted him back. You said I collected money, I need them to prove how I collected money. Guys the truth will come out very soon, these people were paid money to bully me, to ruin my career, to bring my life down, I have not committed any crime. The only crime I have committed is exercising my right so I am no longer afraid. The way it is right now, I am ready to die, you guys have pushed me to the wall. But before I do, I will make sure that everybody that bullied me, everybody that defamed me, won’t go scot free.”

Netizens react as Toyin Abraham speaks

Toyin Abraham’s online outburst triggered reactions from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Jegzyofficial:

“Mama we love you , you will not die by Gods grace ……celebrities are human too , they have feelings , stop cyber bullying , everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Creamystore___:

“Leave her alone eyin werey , nah she even get time to come dey clear the air, Shey Eniola Badmus get all this time?”

Eyanmayweather:

“You can’t arrest them for defamation, you can only sue them.”

seasurferr:

“Why can't you just stay off socials and rest? Why do you feel the need to keep explaining and arresting people? Just go to court.”

Homotoyocee:

“Is it not enough?Please let this woman breathe na.”

Blajay1:

“Most of the people abusing Toyin, their parents collected 1 mudu of rice and a sachet of oil to vote.”

__bestadun__:

“You people should let this woman be na baba! I thought we all have right to vote for our candidate why is it a crime for her.”

_annie___grace_:

“That particular guy sha deserves whatever he’s going through!”

iamsubzilla:

“And wetin dey pain me pass na say most of una wey dey attack this woman online na Tinubu una parents vote for.”

_rashydah_:

“Twitter folks should cut down on the bullying. You can obviously see she’s been crying, people have liberty and free will to vote for whoever. Let her breath please.”

Direktormakinz:

“Some of Una wey dey curse and bully Toyin, Una mama dey collect 2indomie table with small bag of semo from politicians but come online to bully another person that exercise her own civil right. She’s human too and she deserves to breathe.”

VDM slams Toyin Abraham

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of Toyin Abraham’s actions against her online trolls soon made the rounds, and online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, took up the matter.

In his usual fashion, VDM took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself tabling the matter and blasting the actress for her move.

According to him, she was shameless if the netizen’s tweet was the reason she arrested him.

