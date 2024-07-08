A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her cute little son who doesn't like wearing a cap on his head

According to the mother, people usually tackle her whenever she takes him outside without covering his head

Reacting to the complaint, she shared a video showing the little boy removing his cap immediately after she wore it on his head

A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little son, who persistently removed his cap despite her attempts to keep it on.

The mother, who often received criticism from strangers for not covering her son's head, shared the video to show her son's strong will.

Mum reacts to constant complaints about son

In the video, the mother, identified as @growwithkyle on TikTok, is seen placing a cap on her son's head, only for him to promptly remove it.

According to her, people usually question her whenever she takes him out without covering his head, not knowing the struggle she faces.

In her words:

"Anytime I take my baby out, all I hear is "madam you should have worn him a cap na. Abeg dey wear am cap. When I do, he removes it."

Reactions as baby refuses to wear cap

The TikTok video garnered significant attention online, with many viewers making suggestions for the mother.

@Matilda said:

"My three boys never wore cap. I think it was just the first two weeks or less the caps were able to stay on their heads the rest na story."

@Pretty girl gram reacted:

"That’s how one told me in the bus yesterday that he’s a baby oo,or I don’t know he’s a baby, I just gave her a cold look she quickly mind her business."

@chizzy said:

"I find it really annoying when you take your baby out and some Nigerian women feel they can start lecturing you on how to handle your child!"

@Vivysmart said:

"I will never buy baby cap in this life again, all the plenty caps that I bought, my baby refused to wear them.'

@Esther added:

"I stopped wearing my first cap after few weeks. My second, I'm trying to remember wearing him cap. My boys usually have lots of hair,very full hair. They are warm enough, I don't listen to anyone."

