A Nigerian lady has sought advice from netizens after finding out about the secret habit of her workers

According to the lady, she bought lunch for them only to overhear them saying terrible things about her

While narrating her heartbreaking story online, she asked netizens if it would be better to give them the food or not

A Nigerian lady, Michelle Buchi, has cried out online after overhearing workers she had hired to carry out a project speaking negatively about her.

The workers, who were hired to carry out renovations on her property, had planned to take advantage of her by charging triple the market price for materials.

Despite discovering their plan, Michelle still bought lunch for the workers as a gesture of goodwill.

However, upon her return, she overheard them speaking ill of her and wondered whether she should still give them the food.

In her words:

"I bought lunch for jobmen working for me. I overheard them talking bad about me on my way in. Should I still give them the food? The offence that I committed was that I didn't allow them to buy materials by themselves when they planned to give me triple the amount the materials are sold in the market."

Reactions as businesswoman shares ordeal with job men

Nigerians stormed the comments section on Instagram to react to the post.

Ozioma Onyeme said:

"Shouldn't they rather be grateful for the food, which ordinarily wasn't part of the package. They're used to ripping people off, forgetting that there are those who'll take it up on themselves to provide the materials. We're not all lazy and we can go the whole hog. Exactly what I'll do. Nne, you tried."

Abgaje Aremu wrote:

"Stop giving them food or buying food for them , drive them away from your work or else they will plan evil against you.They are ingrates. Get new workers."

Chidimma Ada reacted:

"Pls forgive them ma'am for now. But start planning on how u can still send them away."

Dennis Akara added:

"Thanks for sharing! Nice one."

