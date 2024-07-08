Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor is still making waves online following the new car she bought barely months after her friend's death, Junior Pope

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star buzzed the internet with pictures of the latest exquisite automobile she got herself

Following that, a man lashed out at the actress for publicly celebrating her new acquisition despite being the chief mourner of the departed actor as he directed her on things to do

A concerned netizen has chastised Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor for gifting herself a brand-new automobile.

Legit.ng recently reported that the movie diva had spent millions on a new car, which she revealed on her Instagram page with photographs of her new vehicle.

Man blasts Ruby Ojiakor over Junior Pope's widow. Credit: @jnrpope, @rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Following this, a social media user identified as @oriretan_honour criticized her in the comments section, calling it foolish to buy a new car costing millions so soon after Junior Pope's death.

The man accused her of moving on too quickly despite claiming to be a close friend of Junior Pope and even taking the place of his widow.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He expressed dismay that she is now well-known and has bought herself a car, leaving the actor's widow in the dark.

@oriretan_honour also pointed out that it hasn't even been a year since Junior Pope's death, suggesting that people might think she staged the entire mourning process.

"Ruby Ojiakor, it's unwise gifting yourself a new car worth millions shortly after the death of Jnr Pope. It's more unwise to move in quickly yet claim to be Jnr Pope's closest.

"Most unwise how you almost took the place of his widow but now being overjoyed to the extent of buying yourself a car, leaving the Jnr Pope's wife in the dark.

"It is not even up to 5 months, not a year. People may think you faked all the mourning. Go sell this car now to avoid suspicion or gift Jnr Pope's wife as a crying gift to share her up. Learn how to mourn well," he said in part.

See the post below:

Man says it's unwise for Ruby Ojiakor to celebrate a new car within months of morning Junior Pope. Credit: @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

The actress finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hadn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her, until recently.

Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise. She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

Source: Legit.ng