Nigerian rapper Olamide started making headlines after one of his old photos resurfaced online

The YBNL boss was spotted during his struggling days rocking a TASUED matriculation gown

The viral photo left many netizens inspired, with some of them singing Olamide’s praises

Nigerian rapper Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji has once again won the hearts of fans after a throwback photo of him emerged online.

Before discovering music was his chosen path, the YBNL boss had ventured to the university just like most young Nigerians finding their way in life.

Fans react to Olamide's throwback photo.

Source: Instagram

In an old photo posted on Instagram by Goldmyne TV and spotted by Legit.ng, Olamide is seen wearing a matriculation gown at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).

The singer, who was very skinny at the time, posed with other students in an oversized shirt and baggy jeans beneath the school gown.

Netizens react to Olamide’s throwback photo

As expected, the old photo of Olamide in TASUED’s matriculation gown drew the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them were inspired by the singer’s grass-to-grace story. Read some of their comments below:

Adunni_olohunje:

“Tasuedite he for don finish by now oh … chaii orilomo. My Habibi .”

Bayshee_kuti:

“Baddo in tasued.”

officialdharmee:

“This life ehn… never look down on anyone.”

Former_sure_boy:

“If you love olamide baba gather here.”

izzy____gram:

“Hustle hard make them fit recognize you for throwback pics .”

Shockerbeatz:

“Baddoo na OG.”

pelumioic:

“Document your Life.”

Obaksolo:

“Baddooo na Baba.”

da_king_m:

“OLAMIDE pepper sneh .”

packagevibz:

“BABA for TASUED that year .”

iam_timilanchie:

“Man really fought for himself so hard. The real go hard or go home hmmm! ”

damsco195:

“Just hustle e get reason Baddoo nah baba .”

xperiencexpression:

“Olamide Baddo in Tai solarin university.”

Olamide at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Davido joined Olamide on stage and used a microphone to address his colleague.

He tackled him for lying that he could not make it to his wedding. Davido shared how he called Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper said he couldn't come because he was travelling.

Recall that Olamide also thrilled the guests at Davido's traditional wedding.

Source: Legit.ng