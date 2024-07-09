Nigerian singer Speed Darlington is on the frontline of blogs after he narrated his ordeal with a popular bleach company in the country

The controversial act revealed that he wanted to remove a lipstick stain from one of his favourite shirts he uses to hunt for his wife

After soaking the shirt with two of his singlets, the comedian rushed online to share with netizens the strange condition in which he met his clothings in water

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, recently lamented the damage to one of his favourite shirts, which he uses for his quest to find a wife.

The singer, who has been actively searching for a soulmate, explained that he soaked the shirt in the popular Hypo bleach to remove a lipstick stain but was shocked by the outcome.

Speed Darlington to sue bleach company. Credit: @akpimmuo

Source: Instagram

Akpi revealed that he intended to clean a white shirt but was surprised to find it in pieces when he retrieved it from the water.

He also showed off his brown singlets, which had been soaked along with the shirt. Akpi claimed that these inner garments were originally whiter but turned brown after being treated with Hypo bleach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

To prove his point, the musician unbuttoned the shirt he was wearing to show the original white colour of his singlets, contrasting it with the others' current brown state.

Infuriated by the unfortunate turnout, Darlington vowed to sue the detergent company.

Watch the video below:

Speed Darlington spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dave_blendz:

"I trust presido as he talk am he go do am!"

flprolimited:

"We don’t know when Akpi is serious or not serious."

tehila_signature:

"The fact he knows people will laugh cracks me up."

oppxxzy:

"Many Pple don’t really know how to use Hypo."

kakasfashion:

"I’ve experienced this. I don’t use hypo for white cloths. Search for chlorine free bleach to use for your white. Usually foreign brands. Also hypo plus very hot water can cause this."

alaetuoambrosedominic:

"Use measurement not carry the whole bottle of hypo and pure into 1 t shirt."

princebutnowking:

"Celebrity without a dry cleaner."

fr.ancisca8983:

"The hypo took the yellow on the armpit and then highlighted the whole singlet."

donchilo6:

"It sounds funny but what if he actually bought a fake produced hypo? This country a lot of products are fake and locally manufactured."

Speed Darlington tackles his aunt

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial singer dragged his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly trying to take over his land.

According to Akpi, his aunt confiscated the land his kinsmen gifted him in I994.

The singer revealed that his aunt had built a Sabbath church on the land and was collecting offerings from her members.

Source: Legit.ng