BBNaija's Doyin has shared the only reason that can make her live on the mainland when the opportunity comes

The reality show star had caused a stir months ago after she said that she can never live on the mainland despite staying there when she was younger

She noted that she would convince her man as she shared the only condition that would make her accept the offer

Reality show star, Doyin David, has generated massive reactions after sharing the reason that can make her live on the mainland.

Legit.ng had reported that Doyin had boasted that she cannot date a man living on the mainland. According to her, all her businesses and work are on the island.

Granting an interview with skit maker Egungun, Doyin noted that choosing to stay on the Island was a matter of preference for her.

She added that if a man can give her N10million monthly, she would forget about her choice and move to the mainland.

BBN's Doyin talks about staying on the mainland.

BBN's Doyin speaks about herself

In the recording, the All Stars edition housemate explained that Nigerians pray a lot, yet they are not good people.

Doyin emphasised that she does not go to church and not a religious person, but she is a very good human being. She advised Nigerians to focus on being good first before engaging in too much prayer.

Doyin speaks about her man

Answering questions on relationship, the former housemate mentioned that she wants a man, who can respect her.

She added that her man must be able to tell to shut up and would obey him.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Doyin's interview on Egungun's podcast

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of them below:

@onyiboyokoye:

"First eat well while look hungry and stay in the island and show us where you stay in the island."

@thearikeade_:

"But why do i prefer mainland to the Island."

@dinofwesh406:

"Respect peoples preferences is not that deep."

@official_sammieee:

"She don cast for mainland."

@essypessinikky:

"Mscheew. And u were once living on d mainland, so what is hard for u to stay there with Ur hubby."

@elllarrh:

"Please what’s the difference between mainland and the island…I’m not base in Lagos so I don’t know about it."

@hannykush:

"Weay water wan finish una for there,Abeg leave our mainland trenches for us."

@oluwatiresimi_1:

"Mainland guys don show her real pepper, she don pay house rest tire."

@official_logba:

"If i fit just enter some video slap person."

@ryanglow_official:

"Abi waiting special with the island imagine no be the island person dey so when I said am tried of island someone else is saying she can’t marry on mainland na wa."

Doyin shares worst heartbreak

Legit.ng had reported that Doyin had opened up on how a man dumped her and got engaged to a lady on social media.

She said her lover proposed to her and at the same time he gave another lady a ring publicly.

The reality star revealed that the man never told her he was no longer interested in the relationship but left her hanging.

