A video of skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin's reaction after a live snake was placed around his neck on set his trending

In the viral video, Erekere could be seen pleading in Yoruba language with the snake handler to hold it well

The video of the skit maker's action spurred hilarious comments from netizens as they teased him for being scared

Popular skit maker and content creator Erekere, aka Pastor Pikin, whose real name is Michael Olalekan Adeyemi, has stirred funny reactions to his response to the moment a snake was placed around his neck.

Erekere, famous for stealing in many skits, was seen begging for dear life as a video showed the moment a man who appeared to be a director on set placed a live snake, a 'ball python,' around his neck.

Erekere scared as man places snake on his neck. Credit: @thepastorpikin

Despite the man's assurance that the snake couldn't harm him, Erekere pleaded with him to hold it well.

"Please don't let the snake hand touch me," Erekere said in the video.

Within a few seconds, the skit maker, who was heard speaking in Yoruba, asked that the snake be removed from his neck.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Erekere begs in video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

____sheislucy____:

"Even if na rubber Python, I no want make e near me."

millymigoos:

"Afi kojale."

wizkid_blogger_:

"Snake wey he go thief before they finish that skit."

bryant_frodney216:

"Erekere gan self day fear Rough play."

_______forever_paid:

"Erekere can’t steal this one."

eboh_4lyf:

"If you dey fear this one wetin you go con do wen you see the real dangerous snake."

boi_tonex:

"Even if na just a toy I no want him near me."

Erekere goes for therapy session

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bimbo Ademoye shared a funny video featuring Erekere, who came to her for therapy.

Bimbo was faced with an unexpected client, Erekere, a pilferer who ended up stealing from her.

"I love how innocent Erekere looks all the time and how he ends up returning the stolen things," a fan wrote.

