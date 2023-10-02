Erekere recently featured Fathia Balogun in a skit, and as usual, he showed he is superior when it comes to stealing

In the new skit, Erekele ended up stealing not just Fathia's phone but other phones he claimed belonged to other Jagun Jagun movie cast

The funny video has left popular celebrities as well as fans and followers of the skit maker laughing

Popular skit maker Pastor Pikin, also known as Erekere, stirred hilarious reactions with a new video of him featuring veteran actress Fathia Balogun.

In the funny video, Erekere was seen telling Fathia they were co-actors in a scene which saw the actress expressing shock while saying she was no longer interested in the movie shoot.

Fathia was seen attempting to get her phone from her bag to call her driver when Erekere handed it to her, which stunned the actress.

In another clip, Fathia, who was a cast in the hit movie Jagun Jagun, was heard threatening to call Femi Adebayo, who played the role of her husband, before Erekere handed her phones belonging to all the major cast in the movie.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens react as Erekere steals Fathia, other actors' phones

See some of the funny comments below:

official_horsetoon:

"Lol. I think you need to check and recheck. If your car particulars are still the same."

iamoyita:

"This cracked me up thank you."

johndee001:

"Faithai balogun is a legend in this Nigeria and it’s a big opportunity and privilege you got to do this with her , big respect and love to her."

naija_pr:

"Erekere can steal life from someone without the person knowing."

official_dakingz:

"But Erekere will always return your stuffs .. na just testing e dey do."

ajimovoix_drums:

"Now i know this matter don pass wetin i Dey think b4."

