A recent video of Nigerian entertainers Falz and Simi Kosoko gets many of their fans talking online

The duo were pictured in an apartment about to do what looked like shooting content for Simi's new album, Lost and Found

The video shared on the gram was by Folarin Falana, aka Falz, which he captioned BFF goals, which sparked conversations online

Nigerian multitalented entertainer Folarin Falan has been spotted with his long-time friend, Simi Kososko.

In the fresh video shared on Instagram through Falz's official Instagram page, the duo sat by a table while they switched glasses playfully.

Simi and Falz spark conversations among fans. Credit: @symplysimi, @falzthebhadguy

Although the clip had no audio, we could see that both of them were just being playful with each other, which ignited some comments from spectators.

Before now, many had assumed that Falz and Simi would end up together as couples, but their hopes were dashed whenAdekunle Gold came along.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz clarified his relationship with Simi and revealed that he was now closer to Adekunle Gold, Simi's husband.

However, the new viral clips have again caused some online bickering about the duo. Also, more videos of them were uploaded to Falz's IG story, giving fans more insights into their time together.

Nigerians react to clip of Simi & Falz

Read comments about Simi and Falz's video below:

@reawruld:

"I nor understand why una two nor marry."

@blizzyjayofficial:

"Falz those eyes without d shades. The stare can pierce through my heart. I like it."

@buki_realty:

"Thank God both of you stay in Lagos. I'm sending flood."

@jacksparo_dosh:

"Simi got herself two husbands...lol...love yah!"

@archiekings:

"Adekunle's maturity must be studied."

@cynthiaigobah_:

"The way he stares at her."

Simi parties hard with Falz in video

Social media has been abuzz with a video of Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, with her former best friend, Falz.

In the clip, the three are having fun as they dance happily to the music while Simi is in front of the camera.

This came after Simi denied having dated Falz. She said their relationship was purely musical and their chemistry was intense.

