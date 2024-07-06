Sophia Momodu is still on netizens' faces following the 102-paragraph counter-affidavit she filed against Davido having access to their child Imade

A passage from the legal document exposed the rent of the businessmen's apartment in Banana Island, Lagos

It also revealed Davido's contributions towards the housing of his daughter and her mother, igniting reactions online

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has triggered mixed reactions online after a screenshot of her rent receipt for a Banana Island apartment surfaced.

This revelation comes amid the ongoing custody battle between Sophia and Davido over their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Legit.ng reported that Sophia filed a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit through her legal team, Anthony Idigbe SAN of Punuka Attorney, and Dr. Bimpe Ajegbomogun, urging the court not to grant Davido custody.

A couple of paragraphs from the legal document, which gained significant attention online, revealed that Sophia was paying N23 million per year for her apartment in Banana Island, Lagos.

The document also disclosed that Davido refused to assist Sophia in paying the full amount, agreeing only to contribute N5 million annually.

Furthermore, it stated that the Afrobeats star provided no alternative housing options for Sophia and their daughter.

Sophia's house rant spurs reactions online

emaxlilceo:

"23m haaa, because say you born Davido pikin."

happiest_gurl07:

"She wants to live the big girl lifestyle on someone’s pockets.."

only1godfather:

"Living in banana own who’s expenses? "

thaderaa:

"This girl REST!!!!!!!!!!!! He dun talk say make you keep the pikin. Abeg!"

omgitscookiee:

"Please he knew her status before he had a child with her. She’s not broke ! So comment wisely."

dear_tikabell:

"Yall supporting the Sophia sef… even are family members are not here supporting her, dele that has been has decided to keep mute cause she obviously can’t just move on and from experience, she’ll be on the loosing side because after “raising her kid alone” the child will grow to find interest in the father and seek him and that will hurt her even more."

african_ada001:

"Honestly....if davido ended up with Sophia....He could go bankrupt.....the spending is too much haba na."

ibadanlawa:

"This baby mama business seems like a lucrative venture o."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"Live within your means, davido is not your father. Keep your screenshots to yourself."

Sophia Momodu shares her fears

An old video of Sophia Momodu resurfaced online, revealing her deepest fear.

In the Instagram Live session from 2022, Sophia expressed that her greatest fear was having to raise Imade alone, a fear that had unfortunately become her reality.

Sophia emphasised that she had never wanted to be a single mother, but her worries had materialised.

