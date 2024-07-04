Ghanaian celebrity Shatta Bandle has tendered his unreserved apology to the Nigerian anti-graft body EFCC

This was after a video of Shatta Bandle spraying the Naira at an event during his visit to Nigeria

Shatta Bandle explained the reason for his actions as he appealed to the EFCC to forgive him

Ghanaian social media personality Shatta Bandle, whose real name is Firdaus Iddrisu, appeared to have landed in trouble over his public display during a recent visit to Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shatta Bandle was among the popular celebrities who attended the burial of Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

A viral video showed the small-sized star spraying the Naira at an event, which caught the attention of the authorities.

Shatta Bandle apologies to EFCC

In a recently released video, the Ghanaian star apologised to Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerians for abusing the Naira, a similar action which landed crossdresser Bobrisky in prison.

Explaining the reason behind his actions, Shatta Bandle, who is now back in Ghana, stated that he started by spraying dollars but switched to Naira when he ran out of the US currency, leading to the violation of Nigerian law.

He also spoke about his respect for the EFCC and Nigerian laws while describing Nigeria as his second home.

Watch video as Shatta Bandle apologises to EFCC below:

Nigerian netizens react to Shatta Bandle's video

Read some of the comments below:

kenepisode1:

"Baba say na dollars him dey spray as the ollars finish. Him switch to naira. Make EFCC catch you shatta you go really explain ."

jectimi_comedy:

"No need to apologise my bro they can’t arrest u,bcosif they arrest u can pass through the prison protector and run back for Ghana,u no even need flight just buy small bucket hide inside tell person to help u carry the bucket like sey he wan go bathroom from dia u enter bus go Ghana . Love you my Gee."

beewhiteflows:

"Baba don reach Ghana before he make apology video…Efcc do ur worst."

quiddy:

"At least the apology was short!"

ugos_nwokolo:

"He wasn't spraying money, he was just dropping money on the ground."

Shatta Bandle expresses desire to replace Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that diminutive viral star Shatta Bandle expressed his desire to be Nigeria's next president.

He posted a photo of himself in an expensive suit with the caption, "President of Nigeria, if you vote for me, you vote for money."

Reacting, a netizen said:

"You wey if dem use your stature swear for person the person no fit rise till Jesus come."

