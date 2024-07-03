Nigerian billionaire’s daughter DJ Cuppy has come under fire over her participation in UK politics

The disk jockey recently went online to share photos of herself campaigning for a political party in the UK

Cuppy’s participation in UK politics raised questions from Nigerians who wondered why she was silent during Nigeria’s election

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy, is on the news over her participation in UK politics.

Just recently, the celebrity disk jockey took to her official social media pages to share photos of herself declaring support for the UK Labour Party ahead of their elections.

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy participates in UK politics. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy was seen carrying placards and interacting with other party members, showing her support. Not stopping there, she accompanied her photos with a caption explaining why she had to take a stand during the UK elections. She wrote:

“While it’s unlike me to pick a side (and yes, no political party is perfect), sometimes a CHANGE is necessary! In this country, your voice actually matters, so GET INVOLVED and make a difference this Thursday!”

See her post below:

Nigerians speak as DJ Cuppy participates in UK politics

DJ Cuppy’s involvement in UK politics ruffles the feathers of some Nigerians who wondered why she was silent during the 2023 presidential elections. Read some of their comments below:

Suumhar:

“Same CHANGE una want in Nigeria. And BUHARI gave it to you people.”

Patchijofficial:

“During Nigerian elections,you weren't taking sides,but e reach London election you decide to take sides,joke on you girl.”

Adolnedu:

“Lol! You did not take side during the Nigerian election. Here you are, taking side now. What a hypocritical statement!”

ahnwuli:

“"In this country your voice actually matters" Well said queen.”

misterxcel:

“Uk sef get Labour Party.”

Okm_herbal:

“Note the part where she said " your voice matters" over there, what you put is what you get, over here, you fit put am, but na Bula Balu you go get .”

francis_ukotte:

“Una think say people wey get dual citizenship even Dey reason Nigeria .”

Ace_met10:

“She does not live in Nigeria!!”

xclusiverahmat:

“If she pick a side in Nigeria you people will bully her till tomorrow.”

Read more comments from X below:

Talibans had this to say:

Deathstroke asked if Cuppy was truly a Nigerian:

Akinola blasted Cuppy for not picking sides in Nigeria:

This tweep said Cuppy didn’t do all these in Nigeria:

