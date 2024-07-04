Nigerian actress Uche Jombo and her colleague Zubby Michael’s recent banter warmed the hearts of fans

In a video that was captured by the actress, Zubby had run off the football field and was spotted taking an energy drink

Uche Jombo’s light banter as she taunted Zubby, as well as his response, got netizens talking

Nollywood stars Uche Jombo and Zubby Michael caused a stir on social media over a video of them bantering with each other.

On her official Instagram page, Uche posted a video of Zubby’s actions while on a football field.

Fans react to Uche Jombo and Zubby Michael's video. Photos: @uchejombo, @zubbymichael / IG

In the short clip, the actor had run off the pitch to the sidelines where he was seen drinking a bottle of energy drink.

Uche was heard in the background laughing at Zubby as she questioned why he was not on the field. To that, the actor responded that he had flown in for the match and that she should watch and see.

Not stopping there, Zubby also took to the comment section to compare himself to Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote:

“I flew in for this training, C Ronaldo no do pass like this”

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Uche Jombo and Zubby Michael’s video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to the video below:

Mr_wheezzy:

“Him say C Ronaldo no do pass am .”

blakko_7:

“Number 1 Striker that year.”

tutuowo:

“Zubby play street ball 4 okpoko.”

kingofshisha_ng:

“Movie actor no be field actor .”

ehis.kenneth.9:

“I too like this my brother, Zubby Michael, he too dey give me joy.”

classiq1_:

“Person wey don use loud wound himself .”

edino4life:

“Zubby no sabi play ball normally.”

calebeube:

“Man on fire .”

anita_simon_oke:

“Newest footballer in town .”

deng.samson:

“This is not your talent now my favorite actor.”

Prince_igb_comedy:

“Abeg life na small small oh.”

hypeman_bestkid:

“Wetin my oga carry for hand .”

