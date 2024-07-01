Oba Solomon, in a trending video, explained the kind of person Verydarkman is and his purpose in Nigeria

The singer and acclaimed prophet claimed the activist was sent to free the poor masses as he backed his explanation with a biblical verse

Oba Solomon's comment about Verydarkman comes amid the activist's beef with Iyabo Ojo, Paulo, Obi Cubana, among others

Singer and controversial prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, better known as Oba Solomon, has seemingly joined the list of people who have backed Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

In a viral video, Oba Solomon revealed some of his fans and supporters have been asking him to explain the kind of person VDM is and his purpose on earth.

The singer claimed VDM was sent to Nigeria to free the poor masses and tackle billionaires and prominent figures whose sources of wealth are not legitimate.

Oba Solomon backed his claim with a bible verse, Luke 2 Vs 34, that read:

"Then Simeon blessed them and said to Mary, his mother: “This child is destined to cause the falling and rising of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be spoken against."

According to the singer, VDM is a messiah of the poor sent to set them free as he urged them to pray for him.

While stating that the activist talks too much, Oba Solomon said:

"All you people that call yourself billionaires, you will cry if your hand work is not clean."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Seun Kuti backed VDM ahead of Iyabo Ojo's partner Paulo.

People react to Oba Solomon's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

dexxdcruiseboi:

"Being rich is good but don’t be evil or bad to people."

strawglobalng:

"They wise should understand the message he’s passing."

lekido45:

"His right only if VDM cab just focus and leave all those petty fight."

Dat_Aba_Buoy:

"So, poor people unna saviour don show Now we Rich can breathe."

