A relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared his take on why some men who attain wealth, leave their wives

The love doctor noted that it is the habit of some men to go for women they can afford which can cause issues in the future

According to him, some marriages are built on this condition and he advised women to marry rich men

A psychologist, Joro Olumofin, got netizens talking after he revealed why some men leave their wives at a point in their marriage.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said that some men marry the women they can afford and once they achieve financial wealth, they switch to the women they desire.

The relationship expert, who describes himself as a love doctor, said that some men would likely stick to their day-one babe.

However, it is safer that these women marry men with a high financial capacity to avoid such issues.

He added that some women who marry early later get to see that they marry men with lesser value once they get older.

Joro's statement gathered mixed reactions from some people who admitted that they were scared of marriage.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Joro's statement

Several people have reacted to Joro's post on marriage. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@keecare:

"Nothing but the truth…Don’t suffer to build with any man… build yourself as a woman. There are so many conditional marriages.. husbands using innocent women to reach their selfish goals."

@cakeblissandmore:

"You have a point, but this happens when a man probably marries for physical looks, like classy type, so he goes for his level. But as a ma grows, his woman should grow with him. If he marries the woman for what she carries, as his upgrading he carries her along."

@iamjadesola_brown:

"Tor both condition man or established man, no one way I get."

@cynthiabrightney:

"Everything he said. That's when they now realise the slightest fault and you were never their spec."

@ceo_lolas_clothing_empire:

"Marriage dey fear me. The problem is too much. Make nobody use me do condition wife o."

@chinwendu3787:

"Is not like that always, men and women are just confused."

@olamidefabolude:

"It's a wrong mentality."

Joro Olumofin gives financial advice to women

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joro had stormed the internet with some advice for ladies.

The love doctor, as he is fondly called, disclosed a list of things women should not ask men for if they truly want to add value to their lives.

Joro advised ladies to ask for things like capital to start a business, or to rent a shop rather than material things.

