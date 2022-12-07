Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has inspired members of the online community after sharing her grass-to-grace story

Ladipo, who relocated to Canada in 2020, revealed how she worked as a cleaner for months before finding another job that made her afford a property in the country

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to the story, with some people sharing their thoughts on relocation

Nothing is exactly as it appears, and this is the case of controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo, who recently opened up on her struggles abroad.

Ladipo, in a series of posts shared via her Instastory channel, recounted how things were not exactly a smooth ride after she relocated to Canada in 2020.

According to the media girl, she was jobless for the first three months before getting a job as a cleaner that lasted six months.

Ladipo said things took a turn for the worse during the COVID year, and she ended up being jobless for another three months while surviving with government funds.

She recounted getting another job but leaving it after three months after it “almost ran her mad”.

“2 months later, I got a job paying me three times that amount and 6 months later I bought my first property in Canada,” her post read in part.

Ladipo said she decided to share her story because most people also talk about the rosy part but shy away from spilling the hard times.

Shade Ladipo reacts as Canadian neighbours line clothes on wire

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the media personality took to social media expressing surprise at the actions of her neighbours in Canada.

According to Ladipo, the neighbours spread their clothes on a line outside to get them dry.

She compared them to people in Yaba, Lagos, who also have a similar method of drying their clothes after laundry.

Source: Legit.ng