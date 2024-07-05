A lady has made a video to counter all what has been said about Sharon Ooja's husband since the actress unveiled his face

She said she is a close family of Ugo Nwoke, Sharon Ooja's husband and that her uncle and Nwoke are very close till now

According to her, all what people are saying are just propaganda to tarnish Nwoke's image and crash his new marriage

A new twist has emerged in the love story of Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, and her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Legit.ng had reported that Ooja had staged a flamboyant wedding ceremony which was well attended by friends and family members.

In a new development, a lady, who claimed to be a close friend of the family, said all the controversies surrounding Ugo Nwoke are just propaganda. According to her, the businessman was only married once and the marriage crashed.

She expressed surprise on why his family are staying mute about the things circulating online about him.

Lady says she will do live video

In the short recording, she explained that she was ready to bring her uncle, who is Nwoke's close friend, to address all that has been said about him.

The lady also noted that all what has been said were done just to destroy the actress's new home.

Recall that a blogger had claimed that Nwoke was a huge debtor. It was alleged that he ruined his second wife with debt. He even used her credit card to fund their wedding without her consent.

Reactions to the lady's video

Netizens took to the comment section to react to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@_callmepresh_:

"Rest sis , we have moved on since."

@ndamoiselle:

"Who asked you.. Cho cho .. Madam enter house oooo.. Sharon is not the only woman that married ooo.. People reacted base on the pictures they saw."

@itz_abi_young_:

"So the second and third wife pictures and videos are AL huh?"

@turay8260:

"You go explain tire mumu hahaha."

@egbaseradiri:

"So all those pictures are lies or what do you mean?"

@jon_sage11:

"They want what she has so they'd do anything to sabotage what they wished they had."

@goyies_hub:

"Are you sure this is not an audition to become Sharon’s bestie because what’s this explanation."

@quee.nblessed567:

"You all should rest, the Sharon self is big enough to know what is good for her, the picture nko? Abi na twins? no body hate Sharon just that the truth sometimes is not sweet. I wish them well."

@boss_ladies_watch:

"Na only one wife picture we dey see since, othervwives no get picture?"

@ms_kedor:

"You woke up one day. Biko go back to sleep

