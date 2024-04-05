Media personality Shade Ladipo has shared her opinion about Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy and his craft

In a video that has gone viral, Shade Ladipo described Burna Boy as fake and an individual with no integrity

The media personality who described herself as a big fan of Davido and Wizkid has sparked reactions with her comment about Burna Boy

Controversial Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has singled out Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, one of the music industry's big four, for criticism.

Shade Ladipo, who once stated that YBNL boss Olamide has done more than others in the music industry, during a podcast with BBNaija star Tolani Baj described Burna Boy as fake and an individual without integrity.

Shade Ladipo says she is a big fan of Wizkid and Davido. Credit: @burnaboygram @shadeladipo

Source: Instagram

The media personality further stressed that it was because of the Grammy award winner's lack of integrity, which made her a big fan of his perceived rivals David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

“Burna Boy is a fake. Burna Boy has no integrity. Integrity is much more bigger than money that is why I am a big fan of Davido, Wizkid," she said in the video.

Watch video of Shade Ladipo describing Burna Boy as fake

Reactions trail Shade Ladipo's comment about Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

damii_ix:

"“Integrity is much more important than money”, she then went further to mention David and Wiz, (who are as rich as Burna), why not mention Jaywon, or Iyanya."

bitcoin_chief:

"Funny thing Burna no go still reply you."

midesglobalrealtors:

"Carry integrity go market…"

eddyville6:

"Madam fake dey call person fake."

miz_loriita:

"Use ur own integrity win grammy and get money."

superduperebony:

"Not cute ,wig lifting , teeth messed up madam you have no integrity."

zapheerat:

"Who is she first? I don’t know her, is she a public figure?!!"

Source: Legit.ng