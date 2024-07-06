Davido's cousin, Folashade Adeleke, got involved in the child custody drama between the singer and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu

While she made a cryptic post against Sophia in support of her cousin, a netizen dragged her for abandoning her parental duties

She stated that she did not abandon her children and revealed where their current location which got many people talking

Folashade Adeleke, the cousin of Afrobeats singer, Davido, was slammed by netizens for abandoning her children with her baby daddy and fighting his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The mother of three debunked the claim and said that her children are with their father's family for the summer holiday.

She was also accused of conniving with Davido to lie that there was mariju@na in Imade's (Sophia and Davido's child) blood so that they could travel with her some years ago.

Folashade also slammed the netizen for mentioning her and said that the lady did not know what was going on.

While the Feel crooner stated that he wanted joint custody of his first child Imade, her mother said he could only visit her.

This caused uproar online with several paragraphs of Sophia's defense responses in court posted online. Folashade said that God would judge Sophia for not granting Davido his request and it caught the attention of several netizens.

See the netizen's post and Shade's response below:

Peeps react to Shade's response

Some Instagram users have responded to Shade's tweet to the netizen. See some of the comments below:

@blackempressofficial:

"Having kids for a man you’re not married to is so stressful."

@a_biola_:

"Holiday with their dads family, they no dey go school… Cho Cho Cho… u want it to be about u but we no get your time."

@lina.cafe247:

"She should stay out of it because Sophia will come hard lol."

@misspeafairy:

"It’s like people don’t know what joint custody is? Even Kanye who is mentally ill still spends time with his kids."

@beaconde22:

"God will judge Sophia. She can keep her Imade Momodu."

@yettyfat4:

"Don't mind them. He has been setting that girl up for dragging from day one! They planned a fake DNA, it backfired. His family made his sister impersonate that lady and claim to be that baby's mother, collected all the necessary documents and was about to japa with the baby to America when they were caught. My dear, please hold your child tight o."

@nne.diary:

"Wasn’t it her baby daddy that assaulted her and her brothers wanted to beat up?"

@omoromidiya:

"If you don’t have kids , this matter go sweet you to judge and blame the mother!!! It Is well."

@queen_agatha11:

"Same women that drag deadbeats are the ones dragging Davido for making efforts to be in Imade's life."

Source: Legit.ng